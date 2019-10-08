International Development News
Peoples' News Roundup: Ginger Baker, drummer in 1960s group Cream, dies aged 80

Reuters
Updated: 08-10-2019 02:31 IST
Peoples' News Roundup: Ginger Baker, drummer in 1960s group Cream, dies aged 80

Image Credit: Flickr

Following is a summary of current people news briefs.

Ginger Baker, drummer in 1960s group Cream, dies aged 80

British rock music drummer Ginger Baker, a co-founder of the 1960's supergroup Cream with bass player Jack Bruce and guitarist Eric Clapton, died on Sunday aged 80. Baker, who was born in south London in 1939, first came to prominence as a member of blues group The Graham Bond Organisation before founding Cream in 1966.

