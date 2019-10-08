Asante Blackk cast as series regular for 'This Is Us' season 4

"This Is Us" has added child actor Asante Black as a series regular for the upcoming fourth season. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Blackk will play Philadelphia high schooler Malik on the NBC show.

"My character, Malik, is a great young man. He's connected to the Pearsons in a very, very (key way). He gets close to them as as the season goes along. "I've been greeted with open arms by the cast. They're all amazing, and it's great to have such a such a great show and have such great writing," the actor told the publication.

Series regulars for season four also include Griffin Dunne, who recurred last season as patriarch Jack Pearson's long-lost younger brother, along with returning cast members Milo Ventimiglia, Mandy Moore, Brown, Chrissy Metz, Justin Hartley, Chris Sullivan, Watson, Jon Huertas, Hannah Zeile, Niles Fitch, Logan Shroyer, Mackenzie Hancsicsak, Lonnie Chavis, Parker Bates, Faithe Herman, Eris Baker and Ross.

