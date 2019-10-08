Shah Rukh Khan goes sassy with his replies, makes #AskSRK top-trending on Twitter

After being absent from the limelight for a long time, Bollywood's 'Badshah' Shah Rukh Khan finally made his presence felt on Twitter by striking a conversation with his fans, making #AskSRK to the top-trending hashtag. The actor, also known as the 'king of romance' and the prince of "wit" and "humour" had some sassy replies on the posts shared by his fans and followers on the micro-blogging site.

Before starting the conversation, Shah Rukh wrote, "Been a long time. If you guys are around let's do a #AskSRK should it be 'an' Asksrk or 'a' is ok" As soon the star shared the post on his Twitter handle, several fans thronged the micro-blogging site with both beautiful and hilarious posts, which will surely make your day.

Since the actor has not revealed anything about his upcoming project, one of the users shared a picture of the 'RaOne' star and wrote, "@iamsrk Sir Suna Hai Aap Dhoom 4 Kar Rahe Ho, Kya Ye Sach Hai..?#AskSRK." Giving a witty reply to the post, the 53-year-old star wrote, "Maine bhi suna hai. Tumhein kuch aur khabar mile toh dena..."

Another user who is excited to watch the star spreading his magic in the Tamil cinema in the future, asked his plans of doing films in the same language. "Hi @iamsrk sir, Do you have any plan to do direct tamil movie in future ? #AskSRK," the user tweeted. Giving a humorous reply on the post, the actor wrote, "Of course!! My command over the language is so good!!"

""@iamsrk sir aaj dussera hai toh Ra-One ki CD kyun nahi jala dete aap? #AskSRK" chimed the third user to which the star gave a an answer will leave you in splits. "Arre kitna jale pe namak chidhoge," he tweeted.

After the session, the actor bid goodbye to his fans and thanked them for showing up their presence and for their warm birthday wishes for his wife Gauri Khan. "Ok, all. Need to go now. @gaurikhan birthday so will pass on all your wishes to her. Lots of love to you all and was good to hear from you on #AskSRK BE WELL. Be happy. And don't forget to pray," he tweeted.

Meanwhile, the actor was last seen in the film 'Zero' alongside Anushka Sharma. Since then he has not announced any new projects. (ANI)

