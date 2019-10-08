Why Sherlock Season 5 can’t be dropped, Benedict Cumberbatch, Martin Freeman’s assurance

Sherlock Season 5 is undeniably a much-awaited television series and fans are ardently looking forward to BBC for the confirmation. As the network has not released any official details on the show yet, the avid fans and followers started creating speculations and rumors on its probable cancellation.

In our previous report on Sherlock Season 5 we notified you that the series has been delayed as the cast and crew and busy in their respective projects. In a recent conversation with Collider, Martin Freeman was asked about the possibility of Sherlock. The 47-year-old actor, who plays the role of Dr John Watson in the series based on Sherlock Holmes detective stories, said that not only he, but Benedict Cumberbatch, Steven Moffat and Mark Gatiss are super busy and that's the reason they do not want to run the risk of ruining the show's legacy by producing a subpar season.

"They're few and far between, the discussions about Sherlock, just because Mark [Gatiss] and Steven [Moffat], the writers, and Benedict [Cumberbatch] and I, are all lucky enough to be not only working on stuff that we like and are interested in, but we know what Sherlock is. You don't look that gift horse in the mouth cause that sort of stuff doesn't happen very often, in someone's life. It's a huge, huge, worldwide hit, and way beyond anything we could've imagined," Martin Freeman said.

Sherlock Season 5 is said to be featuring the altered lives of Benedict Cumberbatch and Martin Freeman's popular characters, Sherlock Holmes and Dr John Watson – this was earlier revealed by Steven Moffat and Mark Gatiss. Even earlier reports claimed that both would be seen solving the cases and fighting criminals again in the imminent season.

Apart from all these, even Benedict Cumberbatch, the lead actor, previously denied all rumors surrounding his discontinuation including the series' discontinuation saying, "Nobody has ever closed the door on Sherlock."

Many are wondering what could be the focus of Sherlock Season 5 whenever it airs. According to Business Times China, the plot could revolve between Benedict Cumberbatch's protagonist role and his long-lost sister Eurus (Sian Brooke). Later it was revealed that she has been playing the emotions of Benedict Cumberbatch's character for amusement.

Another reason why Sherlock Season 5 cannot be cancelled. The Walking Dead actress Eleanor Matsuura was introduced in Season 4's premiere episode titled 'The Six Thatchers'. She played the role of Stella Hopkins, a detective inspector. The viewers saw her in a video call with the protagonist Sherlock Holmes (Benedict Cumberbatch). Stella visited Baker Street apartment and sent an assurance to help Sherlock. But she was not seen after that resulting in a small emptiness in the plot that is highly expected to open a chance for her.