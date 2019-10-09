James Norton joins Amanda Seyfried in 'Things Heard And Seen'

British actor James Norton is set to star opposite Amanda Seyfried in Netflix film "Things Heard And Seen". The film is an adaptation of the book "All Things Cease to Appear" by Elizabeth Brundage.

The story revolves around a couple from Manhattan who shift to a historic hamlet in the Hudson Valley and "come to discover that their marriage has a sinister darkness, one that rivals their new home's history". According to Deadline, actors Natalia Dyer, Rhea Seehorn, Alex Neustaedter and Oscar F. Murray Abraha have also boarded the project.

Robert Pulcini and Shari Springer Berman have penned the screenplay and are also directing the film. Production will start this week in Hudson Valley, New York.

