Don't think fame will ever be a normal thing for me: Millie Bobby Brown

"Stranger Things" star Millie Bobby Brown believes being famous will never be a "normal" thing for her. The 15-year-old actor tasted stardom courtesy her role of Eleven in Netflix supernatural drama series "Stranger Things".

"I don't think it will ever be a normal thing. Some days I go out and I make sure I look somewhat presentable and some days, I look like an absolute hot mess," Millie told E! News. Asked what's the reason behind her confidence, she replied, "I think I came out the womb... singing Lizzo. It's good to be confident and to know who you are but it's okay to also not know who you are. It's a fun journey." PTI SHD RB

