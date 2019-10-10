Instead of teaching values, parents pushing children into world of glamour: Satyarthi

Nobel laureate Kailash Satyarthi on Thursday said parents are pushing their children into the world of glamour instead of teaching them values. In conversation with senior journalist Richa Anirudh at an event to commemorate five years of his Nobel Peace Prize, Satyarthi was asked about child pornography, and he said it "is one of the fastest growing moral epidemics".

"Unfortunately India has become a hub (of child pornography). In the next 10 years, it is going to surpass other countries. Data provider companies have friends in the government and when they are questioned, they talk about freedom of expression. "For last two years, in close partnership with 23 Nobel laureates, I have been struggling for a new UN convention that will be legally binding and can stop digital use of children," he said.

The child rights activist and founder of Bachpan Bachao Andolan said he has secured the support of German Chancellor Angela Merkel on the issue. Asked about children being exploited in the entertainment industry, he rued that laws were not being implemented and also blamed parents for this.

"There are references and regulations in child labour laws about the fact that you cannot exploit children in entertainment industry, but they are not implemented. Had the laws been implemented, child labour would have ended by now," he said. He also said there is a problem with parents who push children into the industry.

"Instead of teaching their kids' values, parents ask their children to perform in front of guests. This syndrome is manifested in reality shows and they are being pushed," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)