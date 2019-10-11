Holly Hunter joins CBS Studios' James Comey mini-series

Actor Holly Hunter is the latest addition to the cast of CBS Studios' mini-series based on former FBI Director James Comey's book "A Higher Loyalty". According to Variety, Hunter will star as Acting Attorney General Sally Yates.

The series also features Jeff Daniels (James Comey), Brendan Gleeson (President Donald Trump), Michael Kelly (Acting FBI Director Andrew McCabe), and Jennifer Ehle (Patrice Comey). Billy Ray has adapted the book and will be directing the as-yet-untitled series.

The production is set to begin in November. Comey was dismissed from his FBI position in May 2017, after President Trump took objection to his handling of the investigation into Hilary Clinton's emails.

The mini-series will be produced by Secret Hideout, The Story Factory and Home Run Productions in association with CBS TTV Studios.

