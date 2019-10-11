Pierre Morel to direct action-thriller 'The Blacksmith'

"Taken" helmer Pierre Morel is set to direct action-thriller "The Blacksmith". The project is financed by Stuart Ford's AGC Studios, reported Variety.

The story revolves around Wes Loomis, who operates as a "Blacksmith" -- the intelligence community's go-to weapons expert. "But when his clandestine lab is destroyed and his colleagues murdered, he must go on the run with only his unique set of technological skills to keep him alive, in a journey that takes him to the heart of his own dark profession," the log-line reads.

Ben Ripley is adapting the script from the graphic novel by Malik Evans and Richard Sparkman. "Ben Ripley's terrific script introduces us to a highly original, new breed of tech savvy action hero in Wes Loomis, and Pierre is the perfect director to bring this franchise to life," Ford said.

Production is set to start in 2020.

