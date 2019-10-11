Chuck Lorre comedy about US veteran and his Afghan friend in works at CBS

Chuck Lorre is headed to CBS with a comedy about a US veteran and an Afghan interpreter. Titled "The United States of Al", the project has received a pilot production commitment from CBS.

The multicamera comedy is about the friendship between a Marine combat veteran and his unit's Afghan interpreter, who has newly arrived in America. The series hails from Warner Bros Television and Lorre's Chuck Lorre Productions, Inc.

David Goetsch and Maria Ferrari, who have previously worked with Lorre on "The Big Bang Theory", are also attached as writers and executive producers on "The United States of Al". This is the second consecutive Chuck Lorre comedy for CBS with an immigrant as a central character, joining "Bob Hearts Abishola", starring Billy Gardell and Folake Olowofoyeku.

Lorre has created iconic shows like "Two and a Half Men", "Mike & Molly" and "The Big Bang Theory" for CBS.

