Michael Jackson bio-musical to premiere on Broadway next year

Michael Jackson bio-musical, titled "MJ the Musical", will hit the Broadway stage in July 2020. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the show will begin preview performances on July 6 with an official opening set for August 13 at the Neil Simon Theatre.

Directed and choreographed by Christopher Wheeldon, the musical will focus on Jackson's achievements throughout his 20s and 30s. The show is being produced by the Michael Jackson Estate and Columbia Live Stage.

It features a book by Lynn Nottage, a playwright who has won two Pulitzer Prizes, for "Ruined" and "Sweat". "MJ the Musical" is still in development at studios in New York.

