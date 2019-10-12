Idina Menzel in talks for evil stepmother role in Sony's 'Cinderella' musical

Actor-singer Idina Menzel is in negotiations to portray evil stepmother in Sony's musical version of "Cinderella". The news comes just a day after it was reported that Emmy-winner Billy Porter was in discussions with the studio for the role of the fairy godmother in the reimagination, written and directed by Kay Cannon.

According to Variety, singer Camila Cabello boarded the project in April this year and will work on the music of the film. The singer will also be involved in the music of the film. The movie will be produced by James Corden and Leo Pearlman via their Fulwell73 banner.

It will be a music-oriented version of the traditional tale of the orphaned girl with an evil stepmother. The original "Cinderella" film, a Disney animated drama, was released in 1950. It spawned two live-action remakes -- a 1997 movie, starring Brandy and Whitney Houston, and a 2015 version, which featured Lily James in the lead.

