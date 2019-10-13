Robert Downey Jr's next renamed to 'Dolittle'

Universal Pictures has renamed Robert Downey Jr-starrer "The Voyage Of Doctor Dolittle" to "Dolittle". According to Deadline, the movie is keeping its previously announced date of January 17, 2020.

"Dolittle" will face off with Warner Bros' "Just Mercy" and possibly Sony's "Bad Boys 3". The big-budget live-action/CG hybrid feature, directed by Stephen Gaghan, underwent some reshoots in April, which were overseen by Jonathan Liebesman.

It is billed as "a vivid reimagining of the classic tale of the man who could talk to animals". The film also stars Antonio Banderas, Michael Sheen and Jim Broadbent, and features additional voice performances from Marion Cotillard, Frances de la Tour, Carmen Ejogo, Ralph Fiennes, Selena Gomez, Tom Holland, and Craig Robinson.

