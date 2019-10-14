International Development News
NZ's Sky Network extends broadcast deal with certain rugby unions

Updated: 14-10-2019 02:07 IST
The five-year agreement extends Sky's existing SANZAAR broadcast rights to 2025. SANZAAR is the body that operates Super Rugby and The Rugby Championship competitions in Rugby Union. Image Credit: Public Domain Picture

New Zealand's Sky Network Television said on Monday it reached a broadcast deal with the New Zealand, Australian, South African and Argentinian Rugby Unions.

The five-year agreement extends Sky's existing SANZAAR broadcast rights to 2025. SANZAAR is the body that operates Super Rugby and The Rugby Championship competitions in Rugby Union.

The deal also includes New Zealand Rugby picking up a 5% equity stake in Sky, which will involve the television broadcaster issuing 21.8 million shares to NZR on Nov. 1 as part of the payment, worth about NZ$19.4 million as of Sky's last close.

COUNTRY : New Zealand
