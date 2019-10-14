Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs. Scorsese says he wanted to 'enrich' past De Niro work with 'The Irishman'

Martin Scorsese reunites with Robert De Niro in "The Irishman", a 3-1/2 hour long mob drama the acclaimed director said he chose to do with his frequent collaborator to build on their past work together rather than replicate it. Set over several decades, "The Irishman" looks at a Pennsylvania organized crime family with Oscar winners De Niro, Al Pacino and Joe Pesci in the main roles. 'Joker' remains Box Office ruler with $55 million

Joaquin Phoenix is king of the North American box office once again as "Joker" scores an easy victory in its second weekend with $55 million at 4,374 sites. "Joker" dominated a trio of new entries with animated comedy "The Addams Family" leading the rest of pack with $30.3 million at 4,007 venues, topping forecasts. Will Smith's "Gemini Man" wound up under expectations with $20.5 million at 3,642 locations. Adam DeVine's artificial intelligence comedy "Jexi" generated little interest with $3.1 million at 2,332 screens.

