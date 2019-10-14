Web series based on 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks in works at ZEE5

ZEE5 is developing a web series based on Sandeep Unnithan's book "Black Tornado: The Three Sieges of Mumbai 26/11", on the 2008 terror attacks in the city. Titled "Operation Terror: Black Tornado", the eight-episode series is produced and created by Abhimanyu Singh of Contiloe Pictures and, co-created and directed by Matthew Leutwyler.

It features Arjan Bajwa, Arjun Bijlani, Mukul Dev, Vivek Dahiya, Tara Alisha Berry, Sid Makkad, Vikram Gaikwad and Avinash Wadhwan in pivotal roles. According to the makers, the series, shot across India, United States and Israel, is a true to account narrative of the various events that turned into the prolonged terror siege of Mumbai on November 26, 2008.

"We are looking to explore 'Operation Terror' as a franchise and 'Black Tornado' is the first, from this bucket. We are confident that the story will impress our audiences who prefer quality content. "This impactful series will bring to light the lesser known facts of the horrid attack on our financial capital that had a far-reaching effect on a global scale," Aparna Acharekar, Programming Head, ZEE5 India said in a statement.

The series is currently under production and Abhimanyu said it is the best project for Contiloe Pictures to make its foray into digital space. "Sandeep (Unnithan) has written a great and well-researched book and partnering with ZEE5 to showcase it to the world is a great way to be creating a digital footprint. There is no better way to be debuting into the digital space," he said.

Contiloe Picutres acquired the rights to adapt the book into a digital series earlier this year.

