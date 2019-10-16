Jennifer Aniston joins Instagram, posts photo with 'Friends' co-stars

Jennifer Aniston made a spectacular debut on Instagram that sent the social media site crashing. In her debut, Aniston shared a photo of hers with fellow "Friends" alums -- Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer.

"And now we're Instagram 'FRIENDS' too. HI INSTAGRAM," she captioned the photo, which has so far received over 7.7 million likes. Her bio line reads, "My friends call me Jen."

Within an hour of her debut, the actor's page attracted more than 116,000 followers and her first post garnered hundreds of thousands of likes before crashing, reported The Guardian. Among those who welcomed the 50-year-old actor on Instagram were her "The Morning Show" co-star Reese Witherspoon, ex-husband Justin Theroux and Cox.

Witherspoon and Theroux both left a welcome message on Aniston's post. "YASSSS!!! Welcome to Insta Jen!!" Witherspoon wrote.

While Theroux posted, "Woot-Woot," using the hashtag #first. Cox shared a throwback photo of hers with Aniston on her Instagram page.

"Hi Jen! Welcome to the social media world...it sucks. You're gonna love it!" she captioned the photo. This year, Aniston and the rest of "Friends" cast are celebrating the 25th anniversary of the fan-favorite show.

The NBC series ran for ten seasons from 1994 to 2004.

