Amanda Seyfried, Lily Collins join 'Citizen Kane' drama

Amanda Seyfried and Lily Collins are set to join Gary Oldman in David Fincher's biographical drama revolving around "Citizen Kane" screenwriter Herman Mankiewicz. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Charles Dance is also cast in the Netflix film, titled "Mank".

Oldman will play Mankiewicz in the movie, to be directed by Fincher, his first since 2014's "Gone Girl". The movie is based on the script by Fincher's father, Jack, who had written the draft before his death in 2003.

The story will follow the troubled development of the "Citizen Kane" script by Mankiewicz alongside director Orson Welles. Mankiewicz, a reporter, and critic in the 1920s, was recruited by Paramount to come to Hollywood and work in showbiz. He is credited with working many classics such as "The Wizard of Oz" (1939) and "Pride of the Yankees" (1942).

Both Mankiewicz and Welles worked on the script of the 1941 film "Citizen Kane", but the former accused the filmmaker of trying to take all the credit for the writing, adding Welles offered him a payoff in the exchange. Considered to be one of the best films of all time, the feature managed to win just one Academy Award, which was for Best Original Screenplay.

Arliss Howard, Ferdinand Kingsley, Jamie McShane, Joseph Cross, Sam Troughton, Toby Leonard Moore, Tom Burke, Tom Pelphrey, and Tuppence Middleton are also on board. Seyfried will play screen star Marion Davies, with Collins cast as Rita Alexander, Mankiewicz's secretary; Burke will play Welles, and Pelphrey will play Mankiewicz's brother.

"Mank" goes on floors in November in Los Angeles.

