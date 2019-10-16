Legacies Season 2 Episode 2 extended synopsis; new characters step in

The Originals spinoff Legacies is keeping fans on the edge of their seats with great storylines in Season 2 and people can't wait to see what's ahead. The next episode, which will be released on Thursday, also focuses on Alaric and what he is going through after season 1 finale even though he is not a part of the synopsis of the next episode. Alaric also gets to keep his beard.

Legacies Season 2 Episode 2 will also introduce fans to few new characters, one of which is being compared to Ian Somerhalder's Damon so you know there's a lot in store for the fans.

The next episode of Legacies Season 2 is titled "This Year Will Be Different" and according to its synopsis, Hope's latest hunt leads her on a collision course with the past as she is determined to move forward with her new life alone.

On the other hand, Landon's newfound status as the popular guy will lead to tensions with Josie and Milton Greasley aka MG will consider telling Lizzie how he feels about her.

Legacies Season 2 will be an episode that might establish how the storylines will move forward as the spinoff develops into a series of its own. Meanwhile, here's the promo for you to enjoy.