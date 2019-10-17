Alexander Ludwig to join Michael Shannon in 'Swing'

"Vikings" star Alexander Ludwig is on board "Swing", the Ivy League rowing drama, featuring Michael Shannon. According to Deadline, the film revolves around a group of friends and crew teammates in their final year at an Ivy League college in 1999.

Their lives take a turn when an Army veteran assumes the position of the coach of their dysfunctional team. Ludwig will play Alex Singleton, the "cocky and arrogant" team leader with a mean streak who aspires to make the Olympic rowing team.

Michael Mailer is attached to direct with script by Vojin Gjaja.

