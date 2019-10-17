Amitabh Bachchan shares picture of 'better half' on Karwa Chauth

Leading Karwa Chauth celebrations from the front is none other than Amitabh Bachchan who celebrated his "better-half" to mark the occasion. Bollywood's 'Shehenshah' shared a monochrome picture of hir lady love Jaya Bachchan on his Twitter handle with a loving yet quirky caption.

In the throwback picture, a young and beautiful Jaya dressed in traditional wear can be seen hugging her other better half which is "unseen". "the better half .. !! quite obviously the other half is irrelevant .. and therefore unseen," Amitabh tweeted.

Apart from the veteran actor, Anil Kapoor is also celebrating the special day. "All your love, prayers and fasting is making me run faster & keeping me healthy today and every day!Happy karva chauth," he tweeted alongside a video of himself running. (ANI)

Also Read: Thank you for inspiring us: Bollywood celebs to Amitabh Bachchan on 77th birthday

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)