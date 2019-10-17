Elisabeth Moss, Daniel Kaluuya among those to be honoured at SCAD Savannah Film Fest

Actors Elisabeth Moss, Daniel Kaluuya, Olivia Wilde and composer are among the Hollywood celebrities who are set to be honoured at the 2019 edition of SCAD Savannah Film Festival. Moss, the Emmy-winning star of "The Handmaid's Tale", and Kaluuya, best known for films such as Jordan Peele's "Get Out" and "Black Panther" , will receive the Spotlight Award, the festival organiser's said in a press release.

Wilde, who made her directorial debut with critically-acclaimed teen drama "Booksmart", will be feted with the Rising Star Director Award. Silvestri, who has composed music for films such as "Forrest Gump", "Avengers" franchise and "Ready Player One", will be honoured with the Lifetime Achievement Award in Composing.

Danielle Macdonald, Aldis Hodge, Valerie Pachner, Samantha Morton will also be conferred with awards at the festival. The organisers also said that the Breakout Award will be handed to actors Beanie Feldstein, Kaitlyn Dever, Jharrel Jerome, Mena Massoud and Camila Morrone.

The 2019 SCAD Savannah Film Festival will take place from October 26 to November 2 in Savannah, Georgia in the US.

