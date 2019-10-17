Heather Graham joins 'The Stand'

Heather Graham is the latest addition to the cast of CBS All Access' show "The Stand". The actor will essay the role of Rita Blakemoor, a wealthy woman who is ill prepared for doomsday and tries to escape superflu-infested New York City, reported Deadline.

The series is based on celebrated author Stephen King's classic novel of the same name. She joins an acclaimed star cast of Whoopi Goldberg, Alexander Skarsgard, James Marsden, Amber Heard, Odessa Young, Jovan Adepo, Katherine McNamara, Hamish Linklater, among others in the drama.

The story revolves around an "apocalyptic vision of a world decimated by plague and embroiled in an elemental struggle between good and evil". Filming is underway in Vancouver.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)