Bhumi Pednekar, Tapsee Pannu dedicate 'Saand Ki Aankh' to all mothers

Bhumi Pednekar and Tapsee Pannu have dedicated their upcoming flick 'Saand Ki Aankh' - based on Uttar Pradesh's shooter daadis - to all the mothers in the world. The duo feels that mothers give their whole lives to family and children and are an inspiration, given their selflessness.

"The movie is dedicated to all the mothers and women as they are our inspiration behind playing this role. I don't think our mothers have rejoiced even a single moment for themselves. So, it is a tribute to all the mothers," the 'Naam Shabana' actor told ANI. In the film, Tapsee and Bhumi are playing Prakashi and Chandro Tomar, women who are double their age. The 'Shubh Mangal Saavdhan' actor, however, said they are the most cherished characters of their careers.

"It's an experience and role of a lifetime and is one of the most enriching experiences and the most cherished role of our careers," Bhumi said. She further added that it was life-changing to play the role of the shooter grannies. Her remarks come in the backdrop of a controversy regarding casting young actors for characters who are double their age.

'Saand Ki Aankh' is a biographical movie based on Prakashi Tomar and Chandro Tomar -the octogenarians known as the world's oldest sharpshooters from Johri village, in Uttar Pradesh. Both of them have various national championships to their name. The film will hit the big screens on 25 October. (ANI)

