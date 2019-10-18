Angelinna Jolie says her children are 'not interested' in acting

Angelina Jolie says none of her six children aspire to become actors, including daughter Vivienne who once appeared in her film. The 44-year-old actor shares her children -- daughters Zahara, 14, Shiloh, 13, and Vivienne, 11, and sons Maddox, 18, Pax, 15, and Knox, 11 -- with ex-husband Brad Pitt.

Talking to People magazine, Jolie, who is currently promoting her film "Maleficent: Mistress of Evil", said she has encouraged her children to take up acting but they all have other interests. "I tried. Viv still can't believe I made her a princess. None of my kids want to be actors. (They're into) business, humanitarian affairs, things like that. Nobody was interested," Jolie said.

Vivienne featured as the younger version of Elle Fanning's Aurora in 2014 film "Maleficent". "Maleficent: Mistress of Evil" released worldwide on Friday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)