Before her Instagram debut, Jennifer Aniston had a 'stalker account'

While her entry to Instagram was nothing less than a surprise, 'Friends' star Jennifer Aniston disclosed that she had a "stalker" account before she made her own on the social media platform. With her debut on the platform, Aniston broke the record for garnering one million followers the fastest. But it wasn't her first time on the show.

On being asked by the host Jimmy Kimmel on his show, if she had a "fake Instagram" account, Aniston replied in the affirmative saying, "It was a stalker account, yes." Explaining the motive behind having her having a fake profile, she said that she wanted to have a taste of what it was really like to be on social media, Fox News quoted the 50-year old as saying.

"When I was thinking about doing this I sort of figured it was time to kind of understand the world and dip my toe into the sort of social media pool," she told the host. However, Aniston didn't apparently succeed in the motive as she revealed "You know what else is frustrating? When you get an alert, a text, like 'Oh I've got a text,' and you're like, 'Oh there's nothing here,' and then you realize that someone has just put like a little heart or exclamation point or a thumbs up or thumbs down on somebody's something and you're like, 'You really couldn't just write like a heart?'"

What was more difficult for the 'Murder Mystery' actor was finding who has commented or liked her posts. "I had to search through, and then you have to figure out who left that heart or thumbs up [or] thumbs down. It takes way more time than just actually writing a comment to what the person last just said," she detailed.

Aniston on Tuesday, broke a Guinness World Record, reaching a million followers on the platform faster than anyone. It just took five hours and 16 minutes to hit a million and surpassing the official handle of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, according to People.

On the work front, she is awaiting the release of the Apple TV+ series 'The Morning Show' which will premiere on November 1. (ANI)

