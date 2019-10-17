Jennifer Aniston to receive People's Icon Award 2019

'Friends' star Jennifer Aniston is in news for all the good reasons. The actress-producer is set to receive the People's Icon Award at the 2019 People's Choice Awards. The actress would be the second-ever recipient of the title and will receive the honor at the 2019 E!People's Choice Awards on Sunday, November 10.

Last year, Melissa McCarthy accepted the trophy for the inaugural award, reported E! News. Fifty-year-old Aniston has played the most iconic, unforgettable characters and has conquered comedy and drama on both the small and big screen.

She is a seven-time People's Choice Award winner. The 'Morning Show' star is best known for her performance in 'Friends' as Rachel Green for ten seasons. The actress was last seen in her Netflix drama 'Murder Mystery'. (ANI)

Also Read: Jennifer Aniston takes dig at 'big Marvel movies'

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)