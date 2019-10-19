International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

Naomie Harris in talks to play villain Shriek in 'Venom 2'

PTI Los Angeles
Updated: 19-10-2019 12:09 IST
Naomie Harris in talks to play villain Shriek in 'Venom 2'

Actor Naomie Harris is in negotiations to board the cast of "Venom 2". According to Variety, if the deal is locked, Harris will play Spider-Man villain Shriek opposite Tom Hardy's titular anti-hero in the Sony project.

Andy Serkis is directing the film and Michelle Williams (Anne Weying) and Woody Harrelson (Cletus Kasady) are also reprising their roles. The first film followed Hardy as Eddie Brock, a journalist who becomes host to the alien entity known as Venom.

In the comics, Shriek is Carnage's romantic interest so it is expected that Harris will team up with Harrelson in the sequel to face-off against Hardy's "Venom". Kelly Marcel is writing the script.

Avi Arad, Matt Tolmach, Amy Pascal and Hutch Parker are producing the film.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : India
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019