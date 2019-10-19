Naomie Harris in talks to play villain Shriek in 'Venom 2'

Actor Naomie Harris is in negotiations to board the cast of "Venom 2". According to Variety, if the deal is locked, Harris will play Spider-Man villain Shriek opposite Tom Hardy's titular anti-hero in the Sony project.

Andy Serkis is directing the film and Michelle Williams (Anne Weying) and Woody Harrelson (Cletus Kasady) are also reprising their roles. The first film followed Hardy as Eddie Brock, a journalist who becomes host to the alien entity known as Venom.

In the comics, Shriek is Carnage's romantic interest so it is expected that Harris will team up with Harrelson in the sequel to face-off against Hardy's "Venom". Kelly Marcel is writing the script.

Avi Arad, Matt Tolmach, Amy Pascal and Hutch Parker are producing the film.

