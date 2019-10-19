Daniel Kaluuya working on Barney the dinosaur movie with Mattel Films

Actor Daniel Kaluuya's 59% banner, Mattel Films and Valparaiso Pictures are developing a live-action on Barney, the purple dinosaur. Titled "Barney", the film marks the first partnership between the production companies and Mattel Films.

"Working with Daniel Kaluuya will enable us to take a completely new approach to 'Barney' that will surprise audiences and subvert expectations. The project will speak to the nostalgia of the brand in a way that will resonate with adults, while entertaining today's kids," Mattel Films' Robbie Brenner said in a statement to Variety. Kaluuya said he is looking forward to explore the character which is relevant in current times.

"Barney was a ubiquitous figure in many of our childhoods, then he disappeared into the shadows, left misunderstood. We're excited to explore this compelling modern-day hero and see if his message of 'I love you, you love me' can stand the test of time," Kaluuya said. Barney was created in 1987 by Sheryl Leach and made it to a series of home videos, "Barney and the Backyard Gang".

In 1992 most popular series on the purple dinosaur, "Barney & Friends" premiered on PBS. The series continued to air on different networks until 2010.

