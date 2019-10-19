Hugely grateful to everyone: Kate Middleton opens up about 'bumpy' flight to Lahore

After Prince William and Kate Middleton's plane was forced to abort its landing twice and return to Lahore on Thursday, the latter expressed that they are "hugely grateful" to the pilot and crew who looked after them during the dangerous thunderstorm. "We were looked after so wonderfully by the RAF who did a great job. Hugely grateful to everyone," Fox News quoted the Duchess of Cambridge telling reporters on Friday.

"I think it was quite an adventure really, it was really bumpy up there," Middleton continued. The incident happened when the British royals jetted off to Islamabad on Thursday night during their Pakistan visit but were forced to return to Lahore after they encountered a fierce electrical storm.

The pilot of the RAF Voyager tried to make a landing at two different airports, People magazine had reported on Thursday. After landing, the Prince, who himself is an experienced pilot, reassured everyone about their safety and even joked that the one flying the Voyager was him.

The couple became the first royals to officially visit Pakistan since Prince Charles and wife Camilla visited the south Asian country in 2006. While in Pakistan, the couple was accompanied by Thomas Drew, the British High Commissioner to Pakistan, Simon Case, the Principal Private Secretary to the Duke, and Christian Jones, the Communications Secretary to the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

The visit was organised at the request of the United Kingdom Foreign and Commonwealth Office. (ANI)

