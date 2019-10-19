Deepika Padukone, Isha Ambani inaugurate 21st Jio MAMI Mumbai Film Festival with Star

The opening ceremony of India's leading festival - Jio MAMI 21st Mumbai Film Festival with Star commenced with fervour at one of the oldest and largest indoor theatres, Bal Gandharva Rangmandir here. Bollywood star Deepika Padukone who took the stage for the very first time to deliver the keynote address as Festival Chairperson, kick-started the ceremony with Isha Ambani.

"Many of you are probably wondering why I am here, and that the role of a chairperson is for someone older, wiser," the 'Om Shanti Om' debutant said in her address. "I am here for two reasons, learn and give back to a community that has given me so much, my identity to begin with. And so, in my new role as chairperson, I am committed to helping the academy achieve its vision and for every mistake, I make along the way, consider that my learning," the actor added.

The glitzy affair hosted by the elegant actor and author Soha Ali Khan saw celebrated names from the Indian film industry including Kiran Rao, Vishal Bhardwaj, Rohan Sippy, Karan Johar, Vikramaditya Motwane, Anupama Chopra, Taapsee Pannu, Kalki Koechlin, Kabir Khan, Konkona Sen Sharma, in attendance amongst others. The star-studded evening was also graced by the presence of personalities from the international filmmaking industry such as Hany Abu-Assad, Franklin Leonard, Ari Aster, EfeCakerel, Julie Huntsinger, Mark Adams, Col Needham, Christian Jeune and Grainne Humphreys.

Over the course of time, the academy celebrated talent who continue to define and shape the filmmaking community today. A talent par excellence, actor, director, painter and photographer Deepti Naval was bestowed with the Excellence in Cinema Award by Director Vishal Bhardwaj and Festival Chairperson Deepika Padukone. In her welcome address Isha Ambani, Board of Trustees, MAMI, and Director, Reliance Jio and Reliance Retail said, "Just like the festival, our ambition and vision for it broadens every year. Our commitment is resolute to building this platform and consistently pushing cinema as an agent of change, conversation and creative expression."

Expressing that the lineup for this season has something exciting in store for "every cinema aficionado, festival director Anupama Chopra added, "With over 190 films showcasing this edition, MAMI's dedication towards celebrating the art of filmmaking continues." The festival opened at different venues across the city. Apart from screening exceptional films, the festival has exciting masterclasses and sessions in store for all cinephiles.

With over 190 films from 54 countries across 49 languages including features, documentaries and short films will be screened this year. (ANI)

