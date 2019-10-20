International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

Jenelle Evans spends quality time with kids, husband

Looks like Jennelle Evans and her kids had the best time on earth while enjoying a fun-filled weekend.

ANI Washington DC
Updated: 20-10-2019 10:08 IST
Jenelle Evans spends quality time with kids, husband

Jenelle Evans with her children (Image courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Looks like Jennelle Evans and her kids had the best time on earth while enjoying a fun-filled weekend. The 27-year-old actor took to Instagram to share a few adorable family photos of her kids spending some time at a monster truck rally.

In the photo, she can be seen posing with her children including Ensley Jolie, Jace Vahn, Kaiser Orion, and daughter of husband, David Eason, Maryssa. "I'm one of the kids now #StopGrowing," she captioned the photo.

In another snap, Jennelle shared a photo with her husband, David, captioning it, "Today was fun." Looks like the duo is making extra efforts to spend a lot of family time together following the recent custody battle the actor fought.

In July, the actor won the custody of her children five weeks after they were taken away from her home, reported E! News. Jennelle told E! News after the court battle that she was "ecstatic to regain custody" of her kids and that she was "excited to move forward." (ANI)

Also Read: 3 killed as tractor-trolley rams into motorcycle in UP's Hardoi

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

READ MORE ON : kids earth David E! News
COUNTRY : United States
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019