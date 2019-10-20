Jenna Ortega joins 'The Babysitter' sequel

"Jane the Virgin" actor Jenna Ortega has been roped in by Netflix to feature in its sequel to horror-comedy "The Babysitter". Judah Lewis, Bella Thorne, Robbie Amell, Hana Mae Lee, Andrew Bachelor and Ken Marino are returning for the sequel to the 2017 film.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, McG, whose real name is Joseph McGinty Nichol, is also returning to direct. Dan Lagana has penned the script.

The original revolved around a babysitter who moonlighted as the leader of a satanic cult looking to perform sacrifices. The follow-up will take place two years after Cole (Lewis), who defeated a satanic cult led by his babysitter, is trying to get over his past and focus on surviving high school.

"But when old enemies unexpectedly return, he will once again have to outsmart the forces of evil," the plot line reads. The project is being produced by McG, Zack Schiller and Mary Viola.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)