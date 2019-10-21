Jennifer Lopez cuddles with daughter Emme in recent post

It was family time for Jennifer Lopez, who was seen spending time with her children. The 50-year-old singer and dancer spent her evening cuddling with her 11-year-old daughter, Emme, for a cosy night. Lopez shared a sweet picture of the mother-daughter duo snuggled up in bed, captioning it "Sunday Night..." with heart stickers on her Instagram Story.

Lopez is a mother to 11-year-old twins Maximilian "Max" David and Emme, both of whom she shares with ex-husband Marc Anthony, reported People magazine. Also spending some time with his daughters on Sunday was her fiancee Alex Rodriguez. The 44-year-old former MLB star took his two daughters, Natasha, 14, and Ella, 11 -- from his marriage to ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis.

"What's better that [sic] this?? Happiest daddy on earth," Rodriguez captioned a picture of him with his two girls at dinner. The family celebrated the former New York Yankees player and the Hustler star's engagement, with an elegant engagement party last month. The couple hosted an extravagant, star-studded party in Los Angeles surrounded by friends and family members. (ANI)

