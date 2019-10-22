People News Roundup: Prince William worried about Harry after TV interview and more

Following is a summary of current people news briefs.

Britain's Prince William worried about Harry after TV interview: BBC

Britain's Prince William is worried about his brother after Prince Harry and wife Meghan spoke out about their struggle to live under a global spotlight, the BBC reported. The Corporation quoted a palace source as saying there was a view that the couple were "in a fragile place". William was worried about his younger brother and hoping that they "are all right", the source said.

Britain's Prince Harry: 'I will not be bullied into playing a game that killed my mum'

Britain's Prince Harry has said the memory of his mother Diana's death more than two decades ago was still incredibly raw and he would not be bullied into "playing the game" with the media that he believes killed her. Princess Diana, who became one of the most photographed women on the planet after she married into the British royal family, died in a car crash in 1997 after being followed through the streets of Paris by photographers.

Also Read: Entertainment News Roundup: Ed Sheeran and Prince Harry promote mental health and more

(With inputs from agencies.)