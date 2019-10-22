International Development News
'Game of Thrones' actor Joseph Mawle boards 'Lord of The Rings' series

PTI Los Angeles
Updated: 22-10-2019 11:06 IST
English actor Joseph Mawle, best known for playing Benjen Stark in "Game of Thrones" , has been cast in one of the lead roles in Amazon's upcoming "Lord of The Rings" (LOTR) series. The series, based on the epic fantasy novel written by JRR Tolkien, also stars Will Poulter and Markella Kavenagh.

Details of Mawle's character are being kept under wraps, but according to Variety, he will play a villain named Oren. The "LOTR" series is being developed by JD Payne and Patrick McKay.

JA Bayona is set to direct multiple episodes. The series will be produced by Amazon Studios in collaboration with the Tolkien Estate and Trust, HarperCollins, and New Line Cinema, a division of Warner Bros. Entertainment.

