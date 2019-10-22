Kristen Bell, Dax Shepard forgot their wedding anniversary

Kristin Bell says she and husband, actor Dax Shepard forgot to celebrate their five-year wedding anniversary. Bell, who tied the knot with Shepard on October 16, 2013, took to Instagram on Monday to share how neither remembered the day.

"We were reminded by family and friends that at some point last week, it was our five year wedding anniversary. In truth, neither of us remember which day. That's because we have been living the celebration of our commitment every moment since. I find when you are living with gratitude each moment, the dates become irrelevant. "To get to wake up next to someone who has put hard work, respectful fights, patience, understanding and gratitude into your relationship is the definition of love," she wrote alongside a selfie with her husband.

Bell, 39, said she will never remember the date of their anniversary, nor will Shepard. "And that's just one more thing I love about us," she added.

Bell and Shepard, 44, share two daughters Lincoln (six) and Delta (four).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)