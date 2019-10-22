Not interested in Marvel movies, says Fernando Meirelles

Oscar-nominated Brazilian filmmaker Fernando Meirelles says he does not know whether superhero films are bad as he has not watched any of the films from the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Scorsese had likened the MCU movies to "theme parks" experience rather than true cinema, sparking a huge debate in Hollywood with noted names like Francis Ford Coppola and Ken Loach joining him in criticizing the superhero dramas.

"I can't disagree with Scorsese because I don't watch them, so I don't know if they're boring. I watched Spider-Man eight years ago and that was it. I am not interested in them, doesn't mean it's bad!," Meirelles said when asked about his opinion on the debate during a masterclass at the ongoing JIO MAMI 21st Mumbai Film Festival with Star. The "City of God" filmmaker said he did see "Deadpool" and liked its first installment.

"It was very good, amazing action sequences. Then I tried to watch 'Deadpool 2' on the plane but I watched half an hour of it and gave up!" he added. He was in conversation with film critic Anupama Chopra after the screening of his latest "Two Popes", starring acting greats Anthony Hopkins and Jonathan Pryce.

