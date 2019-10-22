Sherlock Season 5 to have Louise Brealey, Una Stubbs with Benedict Cumberbatch

It's true Sherlock Season 5 is not officially confirmed but fans should never give up their hope. Benedict Cumberbatch will surely return in Season 5 in his protagonist's role as like in the previous seasons. Here we have the latest updates on the much-awaited series.

The cancellation rumor of Sherlock Season 5 was actually not vague. And the blame goes to the creators including lead actors like Benedict Cumberbatch and Martin Freeman who rarely appeared over social media or in interview in nullifying the rumor. But based on all the collective positive affirmations from them, there is no iota of doubt Season 5 will surely take place sooner or later.

Some major developments like Sherlock Season 5 is going to have The Walking Dead Season 9 actress Eleanor Matsuura. She will be seen playing the role of Detective Inspector Stella Hopkins. A couple of months back Digital Spy reported the presence of The Widow-actress Louise Brealey in the fifth season. The 40-year old actress, Louise Brealey is best known for playing Molly Hooper in Sherlock.

In a conversation with Radio Times, Louise Brealey gave a hint of her returning to Sherlock Season 5. "I know originally there was a hope that we would do a special down the line. I haven't heard that that's on or off. To utilise two clichés, I think it's on the very back burner and not necessarily on the cards," she said. Although the making of a special episode has created a rumour, Brealey said that she didn't hear about it.

Apart from this, Brealey revealed Una Stubbs was also keen to get back in the series. The 82-year old English actress played the role of Sherlock Homes and Doctor John Watson's landlady, Mrs Hudson. "Una and I are always like, 'Wouldn't it be lovely to do another one?" she explained. "But unfortunately we're not in charge of the decision making in the room," she added.

Fans should not be depressed for not getting any positive hints on Sherlock Season 5 from the BBC One. There have been several positive indications on the making of the show. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the television series.