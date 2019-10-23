'Narcos' star Wagner Moura to attend IFFI

Wagner Moura, best known for playing Colombian drug lord Pablo Escobar in hit Netflix series "Narcos", is set to attend the International Film Festival of India (IFFI). The Brazilian actor, who is visiting the country in November for the film gala in Goa, will present his directorial debut "Marighella" in debut competition category.

According to a press release, Moura will also attend an In Conversation session, titled "The Magnificent Artist" where he will talk about his journey as an actor and a filmmaker. The actor, whose credits also include the "Elite Squad" films and "Elysium", will interact with budding filmmakers as part of the programme.

At Golden Jubilee edition of the festival, the jury for international competition has renowned names from across the globe like French filmmaker Robin Campillo who was also a member of the Cannes International Jury 2019, Chinese filmmaker Zhang Yang and Lynne Ramsay, who is one of the leading lights of young British cinema. John Bailey, cinematographer and former President of the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences will chair the jury. Filmmaker Ramesh Sippy is a juror for the international competition too.

IFFI will screen close to 250 films from various countries and will run through November 20-28.

