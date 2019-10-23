'Hotel Mumbai' trailer narrates true story of Indian brave hearts

The trailer of Anupam Kher and Dev Patel starrer 'Hotel Mumbai', which is based on the brutal 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, was released on Wednesday. The trailer celebrates the true story of the brave-hearted Indians, who saved many lives in the ghastly terror attack.

Directed by Anthony Maras, the trailer depicts the true story of the unbeatable human spirit that prevailed during the terrorist attack at the Taj Mahal Palace Hotel in Mumbai in 2008. The makers of the film have recreated the shots from the harrowing incident in which over 150 people were killed. The trailer shows how the hotel staff managed to save the lives of their guests. The thrilling trailer portrays the triumph of humanity.

Anupam Kher plays Chef Hemant Oberoi who showed his extraordinary efforts to save the guests, whereas Dev Patel plays one of the staff members who also risked his life to save that of others. The film also stars Armie Hammer, Nazanin Boniadi, and Jason Isaacs among others. Speaking about the film, Dev said: "The film for me is about the unlikely heroes of this hotel. The beauty of this story is that those staff of the hotel to whom you may not even give a second look bring out their humanity. It was really these people who put their lives on the line to save their guests because for them this hotel was their home. It was sacred to them."

The film is all set to hit the screens in India on November 29, 2019. (ANI)

