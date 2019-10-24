International Development News
Development News Edition

'Eeb Allay Ooo!', Gitanjali Rao's 'Bombay Rose' win big at MAMI

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 24-10-2019 22:18 IST
  • |
  • Created: 24-10-2019 22:18 IST
'Eeb Allay Ooo!', Gitanjali Rao's 'Bombay Rose' win big at MAMI

Filmmaker Prateek Vats's debut feature, "Eeb Allay Ooo!" has emerged as the top winner at the Jio MAMI 21st Mumbai Film Festival with Star, taking home the Golden Gateway prize. The dramedy, about a young migrant, who takes up the job of mimicking langurs in Delhi, also bagged the young critics' choice award besides earning the special jury mention for its lead actor, Shardul Bhardwaj in the India Gold category.

"I will cherish this for the rest of my life. It was an honour to be a part of this. No film is made without its team and I would like to thank my team for this. Thank you so much again," Prateek said while receiving the award. Director Gitanjali Rao's animation feature debut, "Bombay Rose", a romantic ode to the Maximum City, and Kislay's "Aise Hi" tied with two wins each.

"Bombay Rose" won the Silver Gateway award and the Manish Acharya award for being the new voice in Indian cinema. "This is very special. The audience has moved us, truly. Thank you Ma and MAMI, this is great," Rao said receiving the award.

"Aise Hi" received the Films Critic Guild award and bagged the special jury mention for its lead performer Mohini Sharma. Actor Deepika Padukone, who's also the MAMI chairperson, said she learnt a lot in the last couple of months being involved with MAMI.

"I was fortunate to see one film out of the 190 films screened at the festival. My takeaway from the experience was the audience, people were just passionate about cinema. Some are related because they are aspiring directors, actors, but some of them are just pure audience who are passionate about great movies," Deepika said at the closing ceremony of the festival. The Grand Jury prize in the India Gold section for screenwriting went to Saurav Rai for "Nimtoh".

In International Competition, the Golden Gateway was given to Ljubomir Stefanov and Tamara Kotevska's "Honeyland", while Rodd Rathjen’s "Buoyancy" won the Silver Gateway prize. The Grand Jury prize was given to Suhaib Gasmelbari’s "Talking About Trees". Amjad Abu Alala’s "You Will Die at Twenty" and Carlo Sironi’s "Sole" received the special jury mention.

The winners for the Dimensions Mumbai category were Akshay Sarjerao Danavale’s "Batti" (Golden Gateway), Shubham Sanap’s "Attention" (Silver Gateway). Deeksha Mhaskar’s "Unsaid" and Avishkar Bharadwaj's "Apna Apna Andaz" bagged the special jury mention.

Musician Sona Mohapatra-starrer documentary, "Shut Up Sona", directed by Deepti Gupta, received the special jury mention in the Film Critics Guild Award section. Danish Renzu’s "The Illegal", starring Suraj Sharma and Adil Hussain, won the special award for discovering India in Association with Turkish Airlines.

Besides "Bombay Rose", Achal Mishra’s "Gamak Ghar"- in a tie- received the Manish Acharya award for new voices in Indian cinema. Nikhil Rao's "Indian Circus" won the Royal Stag Barrel Select Large Short Films award. In the Half Ticket section, the Golden Gateway award (in the age category 5-12) went to Guillaume Maidatchevsky’s "Ailo’s Journey".

The Golden Gateway (in the age category 13-17) went to Valerie Barnhart’s "Girl in the Hallway". The Screen to Word MAMI-HarperCollins Imprint Grant went to Mukesh Manjunath while Sanchita Shetty was announced as the best young critic.

At the ceremony, it was also announced that the next edition of the festival will be held from November 5-12.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Tacloban City: Fire breaks out at Robinsons Place mall

BSE seeks explanation from Infosys on non-disclosure of whistleblower complaint

Kincade Fire spreads in Sonoma County; new evacuation center coming up

Prison Break Season 6 update – Why fans shouldn’t lose hope, More on confirmations

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Firstly, I must thank Dr Deepali Mathur for organizing and collaborating with Devdiscourse in creating this campaign titled Mother, Not Patient and making me a part of it.Its my pleasure to listen to my previous speakers and through the ove...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Everyone was awestruck and saw something last week which was thought to be humanly impossible when marathon runner Eliud Kipchoge finished off 26 kms in 1 hour 59 minutes 40 seconds and created a world record in Vienna. Along with him, Keny...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

On October 15, 2019, SEBI had introduced a graded exit load for redemptions made within 7 days from the date of investment. The graded exit load ranges from 0.0070 to 0.0045. This move was introduced to bring in more stability into liquid f...

C-Section brings many complications, says Dr Saloni Gupta, OB-GYN, Abhishek Hospital

Im feeling highly blessed to be a part of this global communication campaign. I would like to thank the entire family of Bhagat Phool Singh Women University for allowing me to be a part of this campaign and awareness program that is the out...

Videos

India is hotspot of world energy market: Dharmendra Pradhan

India | 02 Oct 2019

GCCIA eying energy market in Europe, Africa, India: Ali Ebrahim Al-Ebrahim

United Arab Emirates

We helped corporates to lower their carbon footprint: Francois Austin

United Arab Emirates

We need a holistic & integrated approach for clean energy: Philip Lowe | WEC

United Arab Emirates

Latest News

Trump again attacks Fed, says central bank 'derelict in its duties'

Washington, Oct 24 AFP President Donald Trump once again attacked the US Federal Reserve on Thursday, calling for more interest rate cuts to stimulate the American economy just days before the key policy meeting. The Federal Reserve is dere...

Haryana gets hung assembly, BJP needs six more to form govt

Haryana on Thursday ended up with a hung assembly with the ruling BJP emerging as the largest party with 40 seats, but still six short of the halfway mark needed to form the next government. The Congress won 31 seats, the Jannayak Janta Par...

U.S. hearing room 'swept' for security breaches after Republican protest -sources

Officials at the U.S. Capitol had to sweep a secure conference room to check for security breaches such as listening devices after Republican lawmakers stormed in to protest the Democratic-led impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump...

Chile's shaken government makes concessions after protests

Chiles government made more economic concessions Thursday to try to curb a week of deadly protests over price increases and other grievances. President Sebastin Piera announced a freeze on a 9.2 per cent rise in electricity prices until the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019