Harry Styles, Coldplay to appear on 'SNL' next month
Singer-actor Harry Styles and Coldplay are set to perform at "Saturday Night Live!" next month, NBC has announced. Styles, who has previously made guest appearance on the comedy sketch show, will host the November 16 episode.
He will be pulling a double duty on the show as he will also perform his new single "Lights Up" during the episode, Variety reported. Coldplay will be serving as a guests at the November 2 episode of "SNL", which will be emceed by actor Kristen Stewart.
This will be the band's sixth appearance on the show. The network has also announced that Chance the Rapper will be hosting and performing during the October 26 episode.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Harry Styles
- Coldplay
- guests
- single
- band
- Kristen Stewart
- NBC
- network
- Variety
- Chance the Rapper
ALSO READ
White House denies report China's Liu He plans to leave Washington on Thursday-CNBC
People News Roundup: Former NBC News host Matt Lauer accused of rape and more
Maha: Husband, father-in-law held after woman kills kids, self
CISF commandant, his friend held for planting drugs in car of IAS officer's husband
10Gbps at 10KM: Siklu Announces EtherHaul™ ExtendMM™ 2ft Dual-Band Antenna is Now Available