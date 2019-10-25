International Development News
Development News Edition

Harry Styles, Coldplay to appear on 'SNL' next month

  • PTI
  • |
  • Los Angeles
  • |
  • Updated: 25-10-2019 10:58 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-10-2019 10:58 IST
Harry Styles, Coldplay to appear on 'SNL' next month
Harry Styles Image Credit: ANI

Singer-actor Harry Styles and Coldplay are set to perform at "Saturday Night Live!" next month, NBC has announced. Styles, who has previously made guest appearance on the comedy sketch show, will host the November 16 episode.

He will be pulling a double duty on the show as he will also perform his new single "Lights Up" during the episode, Variety reported. Coldplay will be serving as a guests at the November 2 episode of "SNL", which will be emceed by actor Kristen Stewart.

This will be the band's sixth appearance on the show. The network has also announced that Chance the Rapper will be hosting and performing during the October 26 episode.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Kincade Fire spreads in Sonoma County; new evacuation center coming up

National Financial Reporting Authority to look into alleged accounting irregularities at Infosys: Govt official

Exynos 990: Samsung's new mobile processor delivers 20 pct enhanced performance

Google claims quantum computer performed 10,000-yrs task in just 200 seconds

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

C-Section brings many complications, says Dr Saloni Gupta, OB-GYN, Abhishek Hospital

Dr. Saloni Gupta is known for facilitating normal deliveries unless surgical intervention becomes mandatory to save lives. She strongly supports the global communication campaign of Devdiscourse - Mother, Not Patent launched on October 15, ...

Videos

India is hotspot of world energy market: Dharmendra Pradhan

India | 02 Oct 2019

GCCIA eying energy market in Europe, Africa, India: Ali Ebrahim Al-Ebrahim

United Arab Emirates

We helped corporates to lower their carbon footprint: Francois Austin

United Arab Emirates

We need a holistic & integrated approach for clean energy: Philip Lowe | WEC

United Arab Emirates

Latest News

J-K: Cattles killed in firing by Pakistani troops

Two buffaloes were killed on Friday in firing by Pakistani troops along the Line of Control LoC in Jammu and Kashmirs Kathua district. The sarpanch of the village told ANI that apart from livestock, people residing on the borders have also ...

Jill Soloway to helm Sally Ride biopic for Lionsgate

Jill Soloway, the creator of award-winning Amazon show Transparent, is set to direct the biographical drama film on the life of Sally Ride, the first American woman to journey to space. Soloway will direct the project from Cassie Pappas scr...

Hengtong CABLESCOM joins the "POR TI" Healthy Habits Program

&#160;Recently, Hengtong CABLESCOM joined the&#160;POR TI Program, which is organized around a complete Program of Sensitization and Training on Healthy Habits, in collaboration with Fundacin Ibercaja and Hospital Quirn Salud. The duration ...

Vistara to start daily flights on Mumbai-Colombo route from Nov 25

Full-service carrier Vistara on Friday said it will start daily non-stop flights on the Mumbai-Colombo route from November 25 this year. Colombo will be the fourth international destination for the airline, it said.Since August this year, t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019