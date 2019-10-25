Harry Styles, Coldplay to appear on 'SNL' next month

Singer-actor Harry Styles and Coldplay are set to perform at "Saturday Night Live!" next month, NBC has announced. Styles, who has previously made guest appearance on the comedy sketch show, will host the November 16 episode.

He will be pulling a double duty on the show as he will also perform his new single "Lights Up" during the episode, Variety reported. Coldplay will be serving as a guests at the November 2 episode of "SNL", which will be emceed by actor Kristen Stewart.

This will be the band's sixth appearance on the show. The network has also announced that Chance the Rapper will be hosting and performing during the October 26 episode.

