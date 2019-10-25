International Development News
Original 'Lizzie McGuire' stars returning for show's revival on Disney+

Disney is bringing back the original cast of "Lizzie McGuire" for its upcoming revival series. Hilary Duff, who became a household name after playing the titular character in the teen sitcom and its follow-up film, is coming back for the new series, which will debut on the studio's upcoming streaming service Disney+.

Joining her in the cast will be original stars Hallie Todd, Robert Carradine, and Jake Thomas, Entertainment Weekly reported. Todd and Carradine will reprise their roles as Lizzie's parents, Jo and Sam, while Thomas will return to play her younger brother Matt.

The revival will trace Lizzie's journey as an adult in New York, where she now has the dream job, dream apartment and a perfect chef boyfriend but the insecurities of her teenage years have also followed her in adulthood. Terri Minsky, the original creator, is also returning. He will serve as showrunner and executive producer alongside Duff and Rachel Winter.

