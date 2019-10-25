International Development News
Darren Criss making Broadway comeback with 'American Buffalo' revival

Darren Criss is set to return to Broadway with a revival of David Mamet's "American Buffalo". The story revolves around three small-time hustlers seeking out their cut of the American Dream.

Neil Pepe is directing the revival, which also features Sam Rockwell and Laurence Fishburne. It will open at the Circle in the Square Theatre in New York City on April 14 next year. The previews will be on March 24.

Criss will play Bobby, a young employee of junk shop owner Donny (Fishburne). "American Buffalo" first premiered on Broadway in 1977 and won the New York Drama Critics Circle Award for best American play.

It came back to the stage in 1983 with Al Pacino and was nominated for a Tony Award for best revival of a play. A film adaptation of the play released in 1996 and featured Dustin Hoffman, Dennis Franz, and Sean Nelson.

Criss' last Broadway appearance was in 2015's "Hedwig" revival.

