Freeform cancels 'Marvel's Cloak & Dagger' after season two

'Marvel's Cloak & Dagger" has been cancelled by Freeform after two seasons. This decision comes five months after the superhero series aired its second season finale.

"We are so proud of 'Marvel's Cloak & Dagger' and the trailblazing stories this series told. We are also grateful to our incredible talent Olivia Holt and Aubrey Joseph for bringing these beloved characters to life, and showrunner Joe Pokaski for his vision. "We'd like to thank our partners at Marvel Television for a wonderful two seasons and are we are hopeful that we can find another project together," Freeform said in a statement to Entertainment Weekly.

The New Orleans-set series debuted in 2018 and followed Tandy/Dagger (Holt) and Tyrone/Cloak (Joseph), two teenagers from different backgrounds who realized an accident from their childhoods connected them and gave them superpowers.

