50th IFFI to have Retrospective of Golden Peacock Award-winning films

The 50th International Film Festival of India scheduled to be held from 20th to 28th November at Goa will have a Retrospective of Golden Peacock Award-winning films of past 49 years. The curated section that retraces the journey of IFFI, will showcase 8 films from 8 different countries opening with Gamperaliya directed by Lester James Peries, the first Golden Peacock Award winner of 1965.

At Five in the Afternoon directed by Samira Makhmalbaf, Indian film Moner Manush by Goutam Ghose, Porfirio by Alejandro Landes, The Bostonians by James Ivory, Chinese film The King of Masks by Tian Ming Wu, Kazhak film Tulpan by Sergei Dvortsevoy, Leviathan directed by Andrey Zvyaginstev are the other films included in the programme.

(With Inputs from PIB)