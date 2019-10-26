International Development News
I'm so proud of her: Taylor Swift praises Selena Gomez

Taylor Swift is all praises for her long-time friend Selena Gomez and she feels proud of her achievements.

Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez (Image courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Taylor Swift is all praises for her long-time friend Selena Gomez and she feels proud of her achievements. According to E-News, the 29-year-old singer sat down with Zane Lowe on Friday for his Apple Music Beats 1 show, 'New Music Daily.'

During the chat, the 'Love Story' singer praised her famous friend's new work, (Gomez's two recent songs- 'Lose You to Love Me' and 'Look At Her Now'). "I'm so proud of her. She's been through so much. I've watched so much happen in her life," she told Lowe of Gomez. "She is such a revelation because now she's making her best stuff," she said.

Swift further hinted at Gomez's rollercoaster personal ride. "I'm really excited because when somebody has had great life experience, has had really tough things they've had to go through and they can process that and make art that's going to help other people, that's what kind of song this is," she added. Later, Gomez joined Lowe for an interview, and he played audio of Swift's comments about her, spurring an emotional moment.

"[Taylor has been an] amazing [friend]. For sure. She was frustrated when I was frustrated. She was sad when I was sad. But more than anything, my friends stood by my side. I think they visibly saw me in so much pain and they didn't want it for me, but they," she said, according to Elle, with tears, reported E-News. "They never stopped loving me. And I played her the song, and I played it with her mom and dad and I showed her the video and her mom and Taylor started crying."

Gomez clarified, "It wasn't because the song was emotional. It was just because the first thing they said to me was, 'We're so happy that you're here. After seeing all of that, this is such a cool moment.' And that's a huge thing for me." (ANI)

Also Read: Selena Gomez returns with self-love anthem "Lose You to Love me"

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

