International Development News
Development News Edition

Shraddha Kapoor bats for cracker-free Diwali

Actor Shraddha Kapoor on Saturday urged her fans and followers to celebrate cracker-free Diwali for the sake of environment and animals.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 26-10-2019 23:37 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-10-2019 23:37 IST
Shraddha Kapoor bats for cracker-free Diwali
Shraddha Kapoor (Image courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Actor Shraddha Kapoor on Saturday urged her fans and followers to celebrate cracker-free Diwali for the sake of environment and animals. Shraddha took to Instagram stories to post a message saying "Let's keep this Diwali cracker free and do our bit for the environment and for the animals."

This isn't the first time when the 32-year-old actor has been vocal about the protection of the environment. She had earlier joined the protests in Mumbai against the decision of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to cut 2,700 trees in the Aarey forest.

The actor then too expressed herself on Instagram and wrote, "This is wrong and should not be happening" and "Mumbaikars wake up". On the work front, Shraddha, who is still basking in the success of her films 'Saaho' and 'Chhichhore' will be back with 'Baaghi's' third installment alongside Tiger Shroff after featuring in the first one. The second part of the series featured Disha Patani.

Apart from Tiger, Shraddha is all set to reunite with her 'Ek Villain' co-actor Riteish Deshmukh. The film is being directed by Ahmed Khan and is set to hit the theatres on March 6, 2020. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 to have 2hrs premiere, Video shows ‘getting close to unearthing’

Legacies Season 2: Next episode delayed; what is happening?

UPDATE 3-Microsoft beats Amazon for Pentagon's $10 bln cloud computing contract

UPDATE 4-Microsoft beats Amazon for Pentagon's $10 bln cloud computing contract

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Russia calls US move to protect Syrian oil 'banditry'

Russias Defense Ministry on Saturday harshly criticized the United States decision to send armored vehicles and combat troops into eastern Syria to protect oil fields, calling it banditry. US Defense Secretary Mark Esper has said the move ...

UK's Telegraph newspaper put up for sale: report

London, Oct 26 AFP The owners of Britains Daily Telegraph and Sunday Telegraph have put them up for sale, a rival newspaper reported on Saturday. According to The Times, the Barclay family is reviewing the ownership of all its holdings, inc...

WRAPUP 1-Soccer-Man City close gap at the top, Pulisic treble helps Chelsea win

Manchester City closed the gap on Premier League leaders Liverpool to three points with a 3-0 victory over Aston Villa on Saturday, while a hat-trick by American Christian Pulisic helped steer Chelsea to a 4-2 victory at Burnley.City strugg...

More than 60 dead as Iraq protests take new violent turn

More than 60 people have died in renewed anti-government protests across Iraq, officials said Saturday, with clashes breaking out as demonstrators turned their fury against the government and paramilitary officers. The death toll from prote...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019