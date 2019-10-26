International Development News
Development News Edition

Sara Ali Khan kickstarts Diwali celebrations with family

The festival of lights, Diwali is here and Sara Ali Khan is all set for the festivities with her family including father Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor and brothers Ibrahim and Taimur.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 26-10-2019 23:59 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-10-2019 23:59 IST
Sara Ali Khan kickstarts Diwali celebrations with family
Sara Ali Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Ibrahim and Taimur (Image courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

The festival of lights, Diwali is here and Sara Ali Khan is all set for the festivities with her family including father Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor and brothers Ibrahim and Taimur. The actor shared a few adorable snaps on Instagram, posing with her family.

"Diwali ki haardik shubhkamnayee," the 'Kedarnath' star captioned her post. [{f0e1d63a-c24a-45c4-86a5-947e56582291:intradmin/gngn_jvw9Akq.JPG}]

In the picture, Sara can be seen clad in a simple powder blue salwar kameez. Kareena, on the other hand, looked gorgeous in a golden salwar suit paired with pink dupatta. Posing in black pathani kurta, Saif looked dapper standing next to his elder son Ibrahim who is attired in a simple tee and denim.

Saif and Kareena's little bundle of joy, Taimur as usual, won hearts with his innocence. On the work front, the 24-year old is shooting for her next 'Coolie No. 1' with Varun Dhawan. It is the remake of Govinda and Karisma Kapoor starrer film of the same name with both being directed by Varun's father and filmmaker David Dhawan.

The upcoming feature will be produced by Vashu Bhagnani, who also bankrolled the 1995 classic. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 to have 2hrs premiere, Video shows ‘getting close to unearthing’

UPDATE 3-Microsoft beats Amazon for Pentagon's $10 bln cloud computing contract

Legacies Season 2: Next episode delayed; what is happening?

UPDATE 4-Microsoft beats Amazon for Pentagon's $10 bln cloud computing contract

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

More than 60 dead as Iraq protests take new violent turn

More than 60 people have died in renewed anti-government protests across Iraq, officials said Saturday, with clashes breaking out as demonstrators turned their fury against the government and paramilitary officers. The death toll from prote...

UPDATE 1-Vatican synod proposes ordination of married men as priests in Amazon region

An assembly of Roman Catholic bishops from the Amazon on Saturday proposed that married men in the remote area be allowed to be ordained priests, which could lead to a landmark change in the Churchs centuries-old discipline of celibacy.The ...

Spanish police charge to disperse protesters outside Barcelona HQ

Dozens of Spanish police with shields and backed by riot vans charged to disperse Catalan pro-independence protesters late on Saturday who had gathered outside police headquarters in central Barcelona.Reuters TV footage showed police forcin...

Russia calls US move to protect Syrian oil 'banditry'

Moscow, Oct 27 AP Russias Defense Ministry on Saturday harshly criticized the United States decision to send armored vehicles and combat troops into eastern Syria to protect oil fields, calling it banditry. US Defense Secretary Mark Esper h...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019